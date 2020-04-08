Pushpa First Look Out On Allu Arjun’s Birthday: It’s A Brand New Rough And Tough Avatar Of Bunny

Posted by — April 8, 2020 in Entertainment Leave a reply
pushpa-first-look-out-on-allu-arjun’s-birthday:-it’s-a-brand-new-rough-and-tough-avatar-of-bunny

|

Updated: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 10: 22 [IST]
It’s Allu Arjun’s birthday, and as expected, a new update of AA20 has been unveiled by the makers. The first look poster of the Stylish Star and the title of the film has been disclosed on this special occasion. The thriller is titled Pushpa which is absolutely contrasting to the actor’s avatar in the film. Least to say, Allu Arjun, in a rugged rough and tough look seems very different, unlike the characters he usually essays. The actor is sporting a beard in the intriguing first look poster, which perfectly suits his role as a lorry driver. First Look and the Title of my next movie “ P U S H P A “ . Directed by dearest Sukumar garu . Music by dearest friend @ThisIsDSP . Really excited about this one. Hoping all of you like it . @iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #MuttamsettyMedia pic.twitter.com/G8ElmLKqUq
— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 8, 2020 Allu Arjun, who is usually seen interacting with his fans on social media wrote on Twitter, “First look and the Title of my next movie ” PUSHPA”. Directed by dearest Sukumar garu, music by dearest friend @ThisIsDSP. Really excited about this one, Hoping all of you like it. @iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #MuttamsettyMedia.” (sic) The actor had also unveiled the poster of the Pushpa in 5 languages- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The movie is set in the backdrop of a forest range where full-fledged sandalwood smuggling happens. Interestingly Bunny will speak the Chittor dialect in the movie. Directed by Rangasthalam fame Sukumar, the Pushpa will have Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. There are rumours that the thriller revolves around the tragedy that includes her. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, music composer Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the tune for the much-awaited movie. AA20: Allu Arjun’s Next Is Titled Pushpa For THIS Reason?

You May Also Like

tejasswi-prakash-surprised-with-fans-creating-tevin-hashtag;-clarifies-she-actually-is-not-dating-shivin!

Tejasswi Prakash Surprised With Fans Creating TeVin Hashtag; Clarifies SHE ACTUALLY IS NOT Dating Shivin!

vicky-kaushal,-parineeti-chopra,-ananya-panday-&-others-click-beautiful-pictures-of-supermoon

Vicky Kaushal, Parineeti Chopra, Ananya Panday & Others Click Beautiful Pictures Of Supermoon

boyfriend-is-nowhere-near-top-of-my-set-of-priorities:-selena-gomez-on-new-song

Boyfriend Is Nowhere Near Top Of My SET OF Priorities: Selena Gomez On New Song

neena-gupta-and-jitendra-kumar’s-amazon-series-panchayat-takes-top-i’m-all-over-this-imdb’s-trending-list

Neena Gupta And Jitendra Kumar’s Amazon Series Panchayat Takes Top I’M ALL OVER THIS IMDb’s Trending List

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *