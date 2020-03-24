pusha-t-has-nine-‘straight-hip-hop’-tyler-the-creator-beats-on-an-upcoming-project

It appears that in between opening restaurants and launching his own label, Pusha T has also been hard at work on his craft. During a Discord AMA session, the veteran rapper revealed he’s working on three projects at once — one of which is packed with “the filthiest of hip-hop” beats by Tyler The Creator.

Pusha told fans in the session that Tyler sent him nine different beats and that they are much more “Trouble On My Mind” than “Earfquake.” “I make him go straight hip-hop, like, full-fledged,” he said. “It’s full ignorance . . . I don’t wanna experiment.”

Unfortunately, recent events have slowed progress on his works in progress. “I’m actually working on three projects right now,” he admitted, however, “With everything that’s going on in the world right now, of course we’re not all together.” There’s some good news though: “I’m well in on my next project.” Pusha promises that he’s “got a lot to say,” because “a lot’s went on” and he has “a lot to address.”

Push also touched on the rumors that he’s working on one of those projects with the veteran hip-hop producer Madlib. While his response was light on details, he did say that, “With me and producers, to me it’s like I’m going to school. So he’s just like another teacher to me.”

