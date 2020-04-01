puri-jagannadh-is-penning-down-a-new-script-amid-coronavirus-lockdown

|

Published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 18: 37 [IST]

Currently, the entire world is fighting the deadly Coronavirus pandemic which has spread across many countries including India. While everyone is strictly practicing social distancing in our country, noted filmmaker Puri Jagannadh is making the most of this 21-day lockdown. The Pokiri director has started penning down a new script and its shaping up quite well. Apart from channeling his creative side, the 53-year-old is also spending his time watching shows and working out on a regular basis. According to a report in Telugu360, though Jagannadh is writing a new story, he is not planning to make any film on the novel Coronavirus outbreak. As soon as the situation improves, the filmmaker will only focus on wrapping up his current project which is titled Fighter. While talking about his lockdown experience, Puri Jagannadh said to the online newspaper, “I am really not missing the Bangkok beaches. Home isolation is really a new experience. I feel like getting a chance to lead a new life. I am eating as per the time and the work pressure is less. A new script is shaping up currently and I am watching a lot of new shows. I am hitting my gym on a regular basis. And monitoring the work of Vijay Devarakonda’s Fighter.” Fighter, which will have a Pan-India release, is being produced by Karan Johar. The movie will mark Vijay’s grand debut in Bollywood and fans will get to see him romance Bollywood beauty Ananya Panday on the big screen for the very first time. The makers were eyeing to finish the movie by July but now that seems pretty impossible as film shootings have been halted and it will a month or two before everything goes back to normal. Puri Jagannadh Taking Extra Time To Wrap Up Vijay Deverakonda Film? Here’s Why