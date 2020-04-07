purab-kohli-says-he-and-his-entire-family-may-have-got-coronavirus

|

Published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 21: 37 [IST]

Actor Purab Kohli has shared that he and his family were down with COVID-19, although they were not tested for it. Their general physician diagnosed that they were infected with the virus, given the symptoms they were showing. Purab, his wife Lucy Payton and their two kids were quarantined for two weeks. Purab shared how the virus may have infected the family, the kind of symptoms they showed and the way it progressed, on an Instagram post. "Hey guys, we've just had a flu and given our symptoms our GP says we were down with COVID – 19. Pretty similar to a regular flu with a stronger cough and a feeling of breathlessness," he wrote, continuing, "Inaya got it first and very mild. A cough and a cold for two days. Then Lucy got it more in the chest, quite similar to the cough symptom everyone has been talking about. Then me, I got a solid cold for one day which was horrid then it vanished and this irritating cough set in for 3 days." He added, "Three of us had only mild 100-101 temperatures and fatigue. Osian got it last with a 104 fever for 3 nights. Also a runny nose and a slight cough. His fever disappeared only on his 5th day. We were constantly in touch with the GP on the phone. Apparently everyone in London is getting it and its rampant here, and a few people we know have gotten it." Purab further wrote that many in London, where he and his family is residing, are getting infected with the virus. He hopes that his post will help reduce panic among people, as he and his family survived it. Purab signed off urging people to take the necessary precautions and to stay safe.