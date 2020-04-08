purab-kohli-says-he-and-his-entire-family-could-have-got-coronavirus

|

Published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 21: 37 [IST]

Actor Purab Kohli has shared he and his family were down with COVID-19, although these were not tested for this. Their general physician diagnosed they were infected with the herpes virus, given the outward symptoms these were showing. Purab, his wife Lucy Payton and their two kids were quarantined for 14 days. Purab shared the way the virus could have infected the household, the type of symptoms they showed and just how it progressed, on an Instagram post. “Hey guys, we’ve just had a flu and given our symptoms our GP says we were down with COVID – 19. Pretty much like a normal flu with a stronger cough and a sense of breathlessness,” he wrote, continuing, “Inaya first got it first and incredibly mild. A cough and a cold for just two days. Then Lucy first got it more in the chest, like the cough symptom everyone has been discussing quite. Then me, I acquired a good cold for just one day that was horrid then it vanished which irritating cough occur for 3 days.” He added, “Three folks had only mild 100-101 temperatures and fatigue. Osian first got it last with a 104 fever for 3 nights. Also a runny nose and hook cough. Day his fever disappeared only on his 5th. We were touching the GP on the telephone constantly. Apparently everyone in London is here now getting it and its own rampant, and some people we realize have gotten it.” Purab further wrote that lots of in London, where he and his family is residing, are receiving infected with the herpes virus. He hopes that his post shall lessen panic among people, as he and his family survived it. Purab signed off urging visitors to take the required precautions also to remain safe. ALSO READ: Neil Nitin Mukesh Slams People For Stepping Out Unnecessarily Amidst Lockdown ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor TO BE ON A Virtual Date TO IMPROVE Funds For Daily Wage Workers Hit By Coronavirus Crisis