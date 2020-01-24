puppy’s-penis-almost-chopped-off-by-broken-bottle-left-in-park

A dog owner has hit out at rubbish at a nearby beauty spot after her pet was left severely injured by broken glass.

Bailey, a 10-month-old cane corso puppy, almost lost his penis when he was badly cut by a bottle while sniffing under a bench.

Owner, Kat Douglas, 41, noticed he was bleeding as they walked home in Clent, Worcestershire, so rushed him to a vet.

They operated on him and managed to save his life but he had to be castrated to prevent infection.

Kat said: ‘It’s been absolutely horrendous. Bailey lost two pints of blood and nearly died just because some idiot think it’s OK to break glass and just leave it there.

‘They don’t understand the heartache and stress they’ve caused. Whoever did this nearly killed my dog.

‘It could have been a child who’d come into contact with that glass. he said: ‘I took the dogs out for their usual walk up in the Clent Hills.

‘Bailey ran ahead and went up to a bench and stopped underneath it for a second. We walked back down towards home and then I noticed he was covered in blood.

‘I could see the blood was running from under his legs, he was soaked in it. He lost two pints of blood as soon as we arrived at the vet.

‘I started screaming in the reception, it was a nightmare. Whoever left the glass behind doesn’t understand how terrible this has been.

‘They’ve nearly killed my dog. Other dog walkers need to be vigilant especially if they’re in a spot where they know people drink.

‘If they see something that could cause harm to an animal, try and remove it safely if possible.’

Kat is raising money on GoFundMe for Bailey’s recovery.