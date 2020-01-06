pupil-challenges-st-columb’s-college’s-beard-ban

A student is challenging the ‘no beard’ policy that has been in place at his school since its formation more than 140 years ago.

Carrick McClean (18), a sixth former at St Columb’s College in Londonderry, was told he could not remain in class because he had not shaved.

He finished the day sitting in a study room.

Aggrieved at the incident on December 20, he took to social media where he voiced his objection to the policy and has now launched a petition asking principal Finbar Madden to abolish the ban.

Within a few days the teenager has garnered more than 2,000 signatures and his original post on Twitter has been viewed by 120,000 people.

He returned to St Columb’s College on Monday after the Christmas break clean-shaven so he could continue with his A-level studies.

But he is still hoping the school will allow him and other like-minded students to ditch the razor.