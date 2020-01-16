punjab,-madhya-pradesh-and-rajasthan-likely-to-receive-rain-tomorrow

Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi will also see rainfall for the next two days (File)

New Delhi:

Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are likely to receive rain/thunderstorm today and tomorrow due to the prevalence of Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over east Afghanistan and adjoining Pakistan, the weather office predicted.

According to the weather office, widespread rain is also likely to occur over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi in the next two days.

“Isolated thunderstorm accompanied with lightning also likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan on January 16,” the weather office said in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Dense fog in isolated pockets is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and Tripura during the next two days.