pumpkin-and-chestnut-plov-with-yogurt-and-spiced-butter-recipe

I’ve always associated pumpkin and squash with the US and Italy, but we grow them here – and in abundance. I had plov, a rice dish cooked in stock, in Russia (without the yogurt and butter). If you want to add herbs, fork through chopped coriander, parsley or dill (or a mixture) before serving.

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 30 minutes

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

1½ tbsp olive oil (or whatever oil you prefer)

400g pumpkin, cut into chunks (prepared weight)

1 onion, finely chopped

½ tsp turmeric

225g basmati rice

2 bay leaves

½ cinnamon stick

45g dried cranberries or dried barberries

100-125g cooked chestnuts, halved

Finely grated zest of 1 orange

750ml vegetable stock

To finish

40g butter

2 red chillies, halved, deseeded and cut into slivers (you can use dried chilli flakes if you don’t have any fresh ones)

8 large spoonfuls of Greek yogurt

METHOD