puja-banerjee-and-kunal-verma-may-postpone-wedding-plans-due-to-covid-19-outbreak

Actress Puja Banerjee had earlier this month announced that she was getting married to long-time boyfriend and Dil Se Dil Tak actor Kunal Verma. Pooja first shared the big news on International women’s day through social media. She later confirmed the wedding date as April 15. However, the couple is now contemplating postponing their nuptials due to the Coronavirus scare.

For the uninitiated, Puja and Kunal have been seeing each other for more than a decade. The duo starred as the lead pair in Star Plus’ Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna and then got engaged in 2017.

A source close to the duo has now confirmed the aforementioned news and added the couple is tense about the prevailing situation and has halted all the wedding-related preparations and arrangements. This was closely followed by Puja and Kunal informing SpotBoyE about their decision. Kunal said, “For now we are just praying sab theek ho jaaye and will decide on anything after March 31” and Puja added, “We are giving it a second thought.” (sic)

In other related news, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee actress, Tina Ann Philip has also postponed her wedding with fiancé Nikhil Sharma due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Tina told Hindustan Times, “We were planning to have two weddings — a Christian wedding in Mumbai on April 4 and a Hindu wedding in Haridwar at a later date. However, we have postponed both the ceremonies now.”

ALSO READ: Puja Banerjee And Kunal Verma Are All Set To Tie The Knot In Traditional Bengali Style Wedding

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Postpone Wedding Plans Due To Coronavirus Scare