🔥Public Health England 'snubs offers from top institutions to boost rate of UK coronavirus testing'🔥

Public Health England (PHE) reportedly ignored offers from some of the UK’s leading scientific institutions to boost Britain’s rate of coronavirus testing.

It comes as the Government said it aims to increase the rate of tests to 25,000 every day by the end of April at the latest and has asked private companies to help drive up test production.

But the number of daily tests fell on Tuesday to 8,240, leaving a total of 143,186 tests since February as Britain severely lags behind other countries like Germany and South Korea.

Despite this, UK officials have repeatedly ignored offers from institutions like Oxford University and the renowned Francis Crick Institute to help with hundreds of testing machines and trained personnel, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Senior health sources had warned the window for the UK to launch a successful mass community testing programme may already have been lost, the publication reported.

Professor Matthew Freeman, head of Oxford’s Dunn School of Pathology, one of Britain’s leading disease research centres, told the Telegraph that his repeated offers to provide dozens of specialised machines and expert staff had been largely ignored by PHE.

The paper said other institutions across Britain were understood to have had similar offers of help rejected by PHE.

Prof Freeman said his department had 119 of the crucial PCR machines, or thermal cyclers, used to identify tell-tale genetic signs of coronavirus, but health officials had accepted only one.

Hundreds of specialist workers and trained graduate students were poised to help increase testing, he added.

But he said despite initial signs of enthusiasm he had heard nothing more from PHE.

“We’re clearly not doing as well as we could be doing as a nation when it comes to testing, and therefore people like us feel a bit frustrated,” he told the paper.

Prof Freeman said some two weeks ago PHE had issued a request for “a very specific model” of PCR machine.

His department had one, which was duly collected, but he added: “We have another 118 that can broadly do the same job, but they don’t appear to be part of PHE’s plans.”

London’s Francis Crick Institute, a world-leading biomedical research centre based in London, has given five PCR machines to PHE so far, but is understood to have dozens more.

A spokesman told the paper no firm word had come from PHE as to whether any further machines or expertise would be required.

“We have hundreds of scientists with different areas of expertise ready and willing to step in,” the spokesman was quoted as saying.

PHE offered a defence of its response to the outbreak, with a spokesman saying it had rapidly developed, validated and delivered an accurate test.

The health authority added that this test had spread to 12 different sites in England and that this represented “the fastest deployment of a novel test to PHE and NHS labs in recent history, including in the Swine flu pandemic”.

The Standard has contacted PHE for comment.