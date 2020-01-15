pubg’s-season-6-begins-with-new-karakin-map

PUBG’s test server on PC has received the first update of season 6, which includes the game’s smallest map yet.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has been teasing its players about a new update for a couple of days now and, as of today, it’s finally debuted a brand new map as part of the season 6 update.

The game’s test server on PC received patch 6.1 today and the main inclusion is the aforementioned desert-themed map called Karakin. What’s really interesting about it, though, is how small it is. In fact, it’s the smallest map to date, with a layout of 2×2 km, which limits it to only 64 players at one time.

It also has some other neat gimmicks that are unique to it. First, there is the Black Zone – a hazard that can force players out of hiding by randomly destroying buildings.

Players will be able to use the new throwable item, the sticky bomb, which can destroy specific walls and ceilings. There is also bullet penetration, where players can shoot through certain weak or soft walls to damage opponents on the other side.

These additions sound like playing on Karakin will make players think twice about reusing traditional strategies or sitting still for too long. A full list of the updates provided in the patch can be found on the game’s website.

The update will officially come to PC on 22 January, and then to consoles on 30 January.

