🔥Pub shut down by police for holding 'lock-ins' during coronavirus lockdown🔥

A pub has been shut down after flouting coronavirus lockdown rules to hold “lock ins” for regular drinkers.

Police said The Blue Bell, in Nottinghamshire, had been “putting lives in danger” by deliberately ignoring the rules for non-essential businesses to close amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Following the Government’s social distancing measure announcement on March 20, all non-essential businesses, including pubs and restaurants, were told to close.

But, unbeknownst to the owners of the pub in Mansfield Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, the licence holder was continuing to serve drinks, police said.

Nottinghamshire Police officers were called to reports that the venue was still operating and, working with Ashfield District Council, shut it down.

Ch Supt Rob Griffin said this “sends a very clear message” that “police and our partners will not tolerate those people who deliberately break the rules and put other people’s lives in danger”.

He said: “The Government has been very specific that rules need to be followed so that lives can be saved. Those who choose to ignore these rules run the risk of swift action like has been taken here.

“People have got to take this seriously. This is about saving lives.”

Lee Anderson, MP for Ashfield, was “instrumental” to the closure and reported the pub to the authorities after the problem was brought to his attention.

He said: “At a time when the vast majority of residents are obeying Government advice we have a small majority who think the rules do not apply to them.

“Make no mistake, if anyone else thinks it’s a good idea to break the rules and risk life then I am sure they will be getting a visit from Nottinghamshire Police.”

Councillor Helen-Ann Smith, cabinet member for community safety, added: “The irresponsible actions of the bar manager were the root cause of this incident.

“The Government has restrictions in place for a reason. It beggars belief why this group of people thought it was acceptable to have a private party when the majority of residents were staying home to help save lives.”

Nottinghamshire Police said officers and licensing officials will visit any businesses thought to still be flouting the rules and will order them to close.