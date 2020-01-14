pub-‘banter’-and-social-media-posts-can-be-sexual-harassment,-equality-watchdog-warns-bosses

Employers are advised to take seven steps – develop an effective anti-harassment policy, engage staff, reduce risks, make reporting simple, provide training, act immediately when a complaint is made and take steps to protect staff from harassment by a third party such as a customer.

The guidance can be used as evidence in an employment tribunal and it is hoped it will become a statutory code of practice when the Government announces the results of its consultation into the current laws.

As part of an anti-harassment policy employers will be expected to warn their workers that it is unlawful and to provide definitions and clear examples.

A good policy will tell workers that harassment could lead to a disciplinary and them losing their job if it takes place “in any situation related to work such as a social event with colleagues” and against a colleague outside a work situation “including on social media”, the ECHR advises.

Employees must be told that “aggravating factors such as abuse of power over a more junior colleague” will be taken into account.

Companies are told they are responsible for any action which falls “within the course of employment” such as drinks in the pub after work or leaving parties.

Bosses are also reminded that what is seen as “banter” by one worker may be unacceptable to another and conduct can amount to harassment “even if that is not how it was intended”.

“Unwanted conduct” amounting to harassment can include posts or contact on social media, facial expressions, banter, mimicry and jokes or pranks, the guidance states.

Sexual harassment is said to include propositions, “suggestive looks, staring or leering”, promises in return for sexual favours and spreading rumours or asking intrusive questions about a person’s sex life as well as unwelcome touching, hugging, massaging or kissing.

Ms Hilsenrath said that “no form of harassment can ever be justified” and for too long it has been down to the victim to challenge behaviour when the burden should be on the employer.

“It’s been two years since #MeToo forced sexual harassment to the top of the agenda,” she said. “We’ve seen some employers wake up, take this on board and start to make the differences… But we need others to follow suit.

“The issue is not going to go away and if we are going to create working environments where no one is ever made to feel unsafe or threatened, then we need a dramatic shift in workplace cultures.”