psychological-thriller-madha-will-now-stream-on-amazon-prime-video

By Lekhaka |

Updated: Monday, April 6, 2020, 20: 24 [IST]

Amazon Prime Video today announced the upcoming digital premiere of recently released Telugu film, Madha. Helmed by first-time director Srividya Basawa, Madha is really a female-centric psychological thriller that revolves around a small-time proofreader, Nisha. The film is a festival favourite and was highly appreciated by fans during its limited run in theatres. Prime members across 200 countries and territories will now have the ability to watch this Trishna Mukherjee, April 8 onwards rahul Venkat and Anish Kuruvilla starrer from. “I’m worked up about the love we’ve been receiving on Madha,” debutante director Srividya Basawa commented, “regardless of the limited theatrical run because of the pandemic; we’ve received a phenomenal response by viewers. It’s been an incredible experience dealing with the talented cast and I’m happy that the audience will now have the ability to enjoy Madha from their personal devices on Amazon Prime Video.” Lead actress Trishna Mukherjee also said, “I’m thrilled that audiences have the opportunity to watch Madha so immediately after it releases! It had been a complete delight to focus on a mystery thriller with a talented cast along with with Srividya Basawa who made her directorial debut with this particular film. Because of the ongoing global crisis, our film’s theatre run needed to be cut short, but as Madha makes its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video, audiences is now able to appreciate it from the safety and comfort of these homes.” Madha will join the a large number of Television shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalogue. Included in these are Indian-produced Amazon Original series like THE HOUSEHOLD Man, Mirzapur, Inside Edge and MANUFACTURED IN Heaven, and award-winning and acclaimed global Amazon Original series critically, including Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Boys, Hunters, Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, all on Prime Video. The service includes titles obtainable in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and punjabi. Fahadh’s Trance On Amazon Prime, Streaming Comes As A Relief To Movie Buffs During Home Quarantine