psg-set-price-for-arsenal-to-complete-layvin-kurzawa-transfer-this-january

Arsenal have reportedly been told they must pay up at least €5million (£4.2m) to sign Paris Saint-Germain full-back Layvin Kurzawa.

The Gunners have been on the lookout for defensive reinforcements this January and identified Kurzawa, 27, as a potential target at the start of the transfer window.

Kurzawa is out of contract at the Parc des Princes at the end of the campaign and Arsenal have been in advanced talks to sign the left-back, with Kieran Tierney (shoulder) and Sead Kolasinac (thigh) both out injured.

The France international is viewed as an affordable option and Arsenal believe there’s a realistic chance of wrapping up a deal with PSG before the transfer deadline on January 31.

According to The Telegraph, the Ligue 1 champions are demanding a fee of between €5m and €10m for the former Monaco man.

Kurzawa was a regular during Unai Emery’s tenure at PSG but has fallen out of favour in recent months, with Thomas Tuchel favouring Juan Bernat on the left side of his defence.

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka has shone in the absence of Tierney and Kolasinac at left-back, but Mikel Arteta wants to ease the pressure on the 18-year-old who prefers playing in a more advanced position.

However, speaking ahead of Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea, Arteta played down rumours linking the club with Kurzawa.

Asked about the recent speculation, Arteta replied: ‘There is nothing new to say on any individual players and when we have more info we’ll let you know.’

PSG sporting director Leonardo followed this up by denying that negotiations were in place with Arsenal over an agreement for Kurzawa.

‘For the moment we have not had any discussions with Arsenal for Layvin Kurzawa,’ he told RMC Sport.

Tuchel has underlined his desire to keep hold of the Frenchman, despite Kurzawa only making six league starts this season.

‘I haven’t spoken with Layvin or anyone else about his departure this winter,’ Tuchel said ahead of PSG’s 1-0 win away at Lorient.

‘Layvin is number two behind Bernat in the left-back position.

‘We need him and Layvin will play [Sunday] against Lorient. He has played well recently.’

