psg-set-asking-price-for-arsenal-to-sign-layvin-kurzawa

Arsenal will need to pay between €5 million and €7m (£4.2m – £6m) to sign Layvin Kurzawa from Paris Saint-Germain this month, according to reports in France.

The Gunners have been in talks with agent Kia Joorabchian, who is attempting to broker a deal between the two clubs.

Kurzawa is out of contract at the end of the season and with PSG not renewing his deal, the 27-year-old would be available on a free transfer this summer.

But Arsenal are looking to complete a deal in the January transfer window and L’Equipe claim that PSG are holding out for a small transfer fee.

The report claims that PSG are willing to let Kurzawa leave and are not looking to sign a replacement.

The left-back has made 14 appearances for PSG this season but often as a substitute.

When asked about securing potential signings for Arsenal this month, Mikel Arteta said: ‘Yes, but it has to be the right player, in the right context that financially we can compete and we can attract and all these factors, if you put them together, are not easy in this market.’





