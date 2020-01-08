psg-block-edinson-cavani-efforts-to-secure-january-transfer-amid-man-utd-and-arsenal-links

Paris Saint-Germain do not want to sell Edinson Cavani during the January transfer window, reports say.

Cavani has started just four games in Ligue 1 this season and is eager to find a new club this month.

Manchester United and Arsenal have made offers to the 32-year-old, whose contract at PSG expires at the end of this season.

Atletico Madrid were regarded as the frontrunners to sign Cavani, but Marca claim any deal in January is unlikely.

After UEFA relaxed their regulations, players are now able to represent two different clubs in the Champions League in one season.

PSG are wary of selling Cavani, who has scored 198 goals in 291 appearances for the French side, to Atletico, who they consider as a direct rival in the competition.

Cavani’s preference is to join Atletico, but PSG want Cavani to stay and help them fight for silverware on multiple fronts in the second half of the campaign.

PSG are not concerned about losing Cavani on a free transfer in the summer, as it seems unlikely he will sign a new deal.

Mauro Icardi has displaced Cavani from the starting eleven, but the Uruguayan has still managed to score five times in 12 appearances this season.

Chelsea are also mooted as suitors for Cavani, meaning there could be a bidding war for the forward in the summer.

