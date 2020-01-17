ps4-exclusive-horizon-zero-dawn-coming-to-pc-claim-sources

Horizon Zero Dawn will no longer be a PS4 exclusive, as sources state that it’s coming to PC.

While fans continue to wait for a sequel to Horizon: Zero Dawn to actually get announced, it sounds like they will have an excuse to revisit the first game, as it is apparently coming to PC.

According to three anonymous insider sources that spoke with Kotaku, Sony is planning to distribute the 2017 action adventure title, all about hunting mecha dinosaurs, onto PC (most likely via Steam and/or the Epic Games Store) at some point in the future, though no release window was given.

Games getting ported to PC isn’t usually a big deal; another PlayStation 4 exclusive, Death Stranding, will also be coming to PC this summer. But Horizon Zero Dawn was developed by a Sony-owned studio, Guerilla Games.

This makes Horizon the first Sony developed and published game to not be an exclusive to Sony’s platforms, which comes across as a somewhat unprecedented move considering the company’s focus on pushing its own hardware.

Microsoft has always taken the opposite position though and has been releasing all its Xbox exclusives on PC for a number of years, and even a couple onto the Nintendo Switch, so as to get its games into as many hands as possible. Could Sony be starting to embrace a similar mind-set?

We know that the PlayStation 5 will have a number of exclusives, but this did generate some slight backlash from those that consider it ‘anti-consumer.’ Maybe Sony plans on releasing those exclusives onto PC as well?

What other Sony exclusives would you like to see brought to PC? The Last Of Us? God Of War? Spider-Man?

