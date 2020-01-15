prudential-tower’s-top-of-the-hub,-skywalk-to-close-in-april

The Top of the Hub restaurant and the Skywalk Observatory in the Prudential Tower are both set to close on April 18, according to the operators of the venues.

“The closures are the result of the decision of Boston Properties Inc., owners of The Prudential Tower, not to provide a new lease for the venues despite several years of discussion,” officials from Select Restaurants, Inc. said in a statement on Wednesday. Select Restaurants operates both the restaurant and the observatory.