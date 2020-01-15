proud-parents-reveal-miraculous-moment-daughter,-4,-began-to-walk-after-defying-doctors’-orders-to-amputate-her-legs

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

The Morning viewers have been won over by a four-year-old girl who walked over to the show’s iconic sofa all by herself, despite being told she’d never be able to move her legs.

That’s right, youngster Sophia Marshall defied the odds after being diagnosed with Sacral Agenesis, a rare birth defect that affects the foetal development of the lower spine.

Her parents Chantelle and Samuel appeared on the breakfast programme, where they explained they were given the option to amputate their daughter’s legs.

However, after refusing the operation, the pair started a daily plan of physiotherapy with the tot – who can now not only walk but can also ride a bike.

The proud mum said to her partner: ‘We were in the hospital and your parents brought some get well balloons.

Sam replied: ‘She decided she wanted to kick it, so we developed that – when we were told she wouldn’t start moving her legs. The helium balloon became our best friend.’

They then spotted progress with their little one, whose legs started to get a lot stronger.

‘Her leg muscles started to grow and her feet started to grow,’ Chantelle stated: ‘She was a size two for years and her feet were tiny, and she got more confident, and I think we got more confident seeing her progress so well.’

Recalling the first time she started to walk, Sam continued: ‘She was always lifting up against the sofa, but she decided she was off into the kitchen and it was like she had always been walking, she walked straight off into the kitchen and didn’t stop.’

Getting slightly emotional, Chantelle added: ‘Our mouths just dropped to the floor, we took videos and showed our family.

‘She’s so headstrong and so determined, she knows what she wants.’

Viewers who were tuning into This Morning could deal with the story, and were left cooing over the bambino on Twitter.

‘Love this story! Gorgeous little girl,’ one wrote, while another added: ‘I’m not crying you’re crying.’

Someone else said: ‘This story proves that doctors aren’t always right and if you are determined enough, you can do anything! Sophia is such a beautiful little doll.’

This Morning continues weekdays at 10am on ITV.





