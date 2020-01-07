protests-against-jnu-mob-attack-continue,-mumbai-“ocuppy-gateway”-protesters-moved:-live-updates

“Occupy Gateway” protest has been called against the JNU mob attack.

Mumbai:

Protests against Jawaharlal Nehru University mob attack continue in different parts of the country. In Mumbai, students who called for a “Occupy Gateway” protest at the iconic Gateway of India have been moved to a different location.

On Sunday, masked men had entered the JNU campus and attacked students and teachers, injuring at least 34.

Here are the live updates on protests against JNU mob attack