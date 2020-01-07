Home NEWS Protests Against JNU Mob Attack Continue, Mumbai “Ocuppy Gateway” Protesters Moved: Live...

Protests Against JNU Mob Attack Continue, Mumbai 'Ocuppy Gateway' Protesters Moved: Live Updates

“Occupy Gateway” protest has been called against the JNU mob attack.

Mumbai:

Protests against Jawaharlal Nehru University mob attack continue in different parts of the country. In Mumbai, students who called for a “Occupy Gateway” protest at the iconic Gateway of India have been moved to a different location. 

On Sunday, masked men had entered the JNU campus and attacked students and teachers, injuring at least 34. 

Here are the live updates on protests against JNU mob attack

Jan 07, 2020 08: 33 (IST)

