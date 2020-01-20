protesters-toting-huge-rifles-attend-anti-gun-law-rally-amid-fears-of-deadly-violence

Hundreds of heavily-armed protesters have descended on Richmond, Virginia, to protest a new gun control law, sparking fears of deadly violence.

Many of the pro-gun protesters turned up to the rally in wielding AR-15-type rifles and wearing protective gear.

They are completely legal to own thanks to the Second Amendment granting Americans the right to bear arms.

Virginia’s Governor Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency amid concerns the rally will be hijacked by far-right groups, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who it is speculated may travel from across the US to cause trouble.

The protest, organized by the pro-gun Virginia Citizens Defense League, is in response to proposed new law which will see prospective gun owners face tougher background checks.

They will also be barred from bringing rifles into some public parks and buildings, with the proposals aimed at cracking down on mass shootings.

The laws were tabled after pro-gun control Democrats seized power in the Virginia Capitol following elections there in November last year.

Governor Northam declared the state of emergency amid fears Monday’s rally could descend into a repeat of the August 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

That saw anti-racism protester Heather Heyer run over and killed by Neo-Nazi protester James Fields Jr during a day of horrific violence, with around 33 people also injured.

Northam’s decree means guns are banned on the grounds of the Virginia State Capitol building in Richmond, the focal point for the rally.

Chain link fences and metal detectors have been set up around the perimeter of the building.

The security measures were imposed amid claims a militia could storm the Capitol, or even used weaponized drones to wreak havoc.

Maryanne Martin and husband William drove 160 miles from Baltimore to Richmond to join Monday’s protest.

They told Fox News: ‘All of our freedoms as Americans are under attack.

‘We have to stand up for our rights.’