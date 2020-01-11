protesters-call-for-supreme-leader-to-resign-as-iran-finally-admits-to-downing-airliner

Angry citizens have taken to the streets of Tehran calling for Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei to quit after the Iranian regime finally admitted to mistakenly shooting down a passenger plane.

The confession comes after days of repeatedly denying any involvement in Wednesday morning’s destruction of Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752, killing all 176 people on board.

What started off as candlelight vigils for the 82 Iranian passengers who lost their lives in the crash quickly escalated into a violent protest, with participants chanting ‘death to liars’ and ‘death to the Islamic Republic’.

Armed paramilitary police were allegedly sneaked into the middle of the crowd in ambulances while officers fired tear gas into the hoards of people.

This afternoon at Sharif University, protesters said: ‘Our enemy is right here; They lie when they say it’s the US’.

The crowd demanded the public trials of those responsible for the disaster, which killed four Britons, 57 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians.

The Iranian government initially claimed an engine fire could have caused the Boeing Boeing 737 to lose control and crash just outside of Tehran before finally admitting to shooting it down with a surface to air missile.

This week the Islamic Republic refused to hand over the black box to the plane’s manufacturer and the USA, claiming it had been damaged and had lost some of its data.

Iran insisted it would carry out an investigation into the crash itself, while western leaders including Boris Johnson called for a ‘full, transparent investigation’.

Bulldozers were spotted at the crash-site, fuelling fears the regime was trying to cover-up or destroy crucial evidence.

Caption: epa08120526 Iranians protest to show their sympathy to victims of Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 in front of the Amir Kabir University in Tehran, Iran, 11 January 2020. The Iranian military released a statement on 11 January 2020 that Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 was shot down due to ’human error.’ The passemger jet en route from Tehran to Kiev crashed minutes after takeoff on 08 January 2020, all all 167 passengers and nine crew members aboard were killed. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH



Photographer: ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH



Provider: EPA



Source: EPAThe disaster came amid escalating tension in the Persian Gulf after US President Donald Trump ordered a fatal drone strike on Iranian General Qasem Soleimani last week in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

US officials claimed he was behind a series of ‘proxy wars’ in the Middle East and orchestrated militia attacks on US-coalition bases in Iraq.

Iran fired missiles at army bases in Iraq were both US and UK troops were stationed, although both Number 10 and the White House said there had been no casualties incurred.

Today a military statement said the plane was mistaken for a ‘hostile target’ after it turned towards a ‘sensitive military centre’ of the Revolutionary Guard shortly after taking off from Tehran.

It said forces were at their ‘highest level of readiness’ tensions with the US, and therefore fired the missile ‘because of human error and in an unintentional way’.

Protesters at Amirkabir University shouted ‘Down with the dictator’ and called for the country’s Revolutionary Guard to ‘let the country go’.

Shahin Gobadi, a spokesman of anti-regime group People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran says the protests have ‘burst the propaganda balloon of the republic.

He said this shows people in the country are determined to push for a change of regime, reports MailOnline.

Supreme leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, who is also the country’s commander-in-chief, offered condolences to those whose loved ones were on the downed flight and called for a probe into military ‘shortcomings’.

In a statement released today Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said: ‘The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake.

‘My thoughts and prayers go to all the mourning families. I offer my sincerest condolences,’

He called for the incident to be ‘thoroughly investigated’ and said those behind the error will be ‘identified and prosecuted’.

But Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif still blamed ‘US adventurism’ for the incident as he sent apologies to grieving families.