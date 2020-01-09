prosecutors-granted-permission-to-retry-son-of-murder-victim-louise-tiffney-under-double-jeopardy-laws

Prosecutors have been granted permission to retry the son of murder victim Louise Tiffney for the second time under double jeopardy laws.

Sean Flynn was acquitted in 2005 of murdering his mother, who was last seen in Edinburgh’s Dean Village in May 2002. Her remains were found at Longniddry, East Lothian, in April 2017.

The court first heard the application to retry Mr Flynn in November last year, with judges granting it this week, setting aside his previous acquittal and paving the way for him to be re-indicted on the case.

Double jeopardy laws prevent an individual from being prosecuted for the same crime more than once. But in 2011, three exceptions to the rule were passed by the Scottish Parliament, allowing the accused to be tried again when new evidence emerges or the acquittal is considered “tainted”.

