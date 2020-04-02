🔥Property giant Landsec launches rent relief fund as coronavirus hits businesses🔥

Property giant Landsec on Thursday became the latest landlord to show how Covid-19 is hurting their business, but said it would set up a £80 million rent relief support fund to help tenants.

The fund will be used to help businesses that have faced disruption from coronavirus, with some three months rent holidays being offered, deferrals and moves to monthly rent payments rather than quarterly.

There will be a particular focus on helping food and drink tenants, most of which have had to close due to lockdowns, and small and medium sized businesses.

Landsec’s interim chief executive Martin Greenslade told the Evening Standard: “We know the importance of these occupiers, they are key to making our places the thriving destinations they were before we went into lockdown.”

Landsec, which is behind sites such as One New Change in the City, has seen scores of shops and hotels across its estate closed due to the lockdown.

Just 65% of the quarterly rent Landsec was due last week was paid by March 31, compared with 96% a year earlier.

The company cancelled the third interim dividend due to be paid April 9.

LandSec said that prior to the impact of Covid-19, the London office market was strong while the retail sector remained challenged.

The firm’s incoming boss Mark Allan, who joins from St Modwen, will start in the role on April 14. Landsec’s former chief Rob Noel announced last year that he planned to retire.