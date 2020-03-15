Proof The Batman Is Based on Iconic DC Comics Storyline The Long Halloween?

News about director Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman has been flying around the internet like a well-placed Batarang lately, with both the Batsuit and Batmobile now having been officially revealed. Not to mention the information that fans have managed to glean from a variety of leaked set photos. But still, we do not have much idea about what exactly the story will be. Well, star Jeffrey Wright may have now given us some hint as to what we can expect.

Jeffrey Wright has shared a particular DC Comics collection that he has been perusing as part of his research, and it lines up with a previous rumor about a storyline that will influence The Batman’s narrative. The comic book in question is beloved Batman: The Long Halloween. The image of the actor holding the graphic novel was accompanied by the following caption.

“Another for the culture.”

Written by Jeph Loeb and illustrated by Tim Sale, Batman: The Long Halloween is a 13-issue limited series published from 1996 to 1997. Taking place during Batman’s early days of crime-fighting, The Long Halloween tells the story of a mysterious killer named Holiday, who murders people on public holidays, one each month.

Working with District Attorney Harvey Dent and Captain James Gordon, Batman races against the calendar as he tries to discover who Holiday is before he claims his next victim, while attempting to stop the crime war between two of Gotham City’s most powerful families, Maroni and Falcone. The story also ties into the events that transform Harvey Dent into Batman’s enemy, Two-Face. Enemies such as Scarecrow, the Joker, Mad Hatter, Poison Ivy, and the Riddler, among others, also make appearances.

The Batman taking some inspiration from The Long Halloween does align with what we have heard about the general storyline of the movie. It supposedly takes place during the second year of Bruce Wayne’s career as The Dark Knight and is said to be noirish and focus on the vigilante’s much-celebrated detective skills. All of these elements are part of the make-up of The Long Halloween, as well as the fact that both the graphic novel and the upcoming movie feature an assortment of villains from Batman’s rogue gallery.

It is certainly a solid story to infuse into the movie, along with the rumored inspiration being taken from Frank Miller’s Batman: Year One. Depending on how much of Batman: The Long Halloween Reeves plans to put into The Batman, it is possible that The Batman 2 could follow the storyline of The Long Halloween sequel Dark Victory which introduced Dick Grayson aka Robin.

The Batman is currently in the midst of principal photography, with the movie being directed by Matt Reeves, who wrote the screenplay with Mattson Tomlin. It stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne aka Batman, with Jeffrey Wright starring as the mustachioed Commissioner Gordon. Alongside them stars Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, and John Turturro who round out the ensemble cast. The Batman is scheduled to be released on June 25, 2021. This comes to us from Jeffrey Wright’s official Instagram account.

