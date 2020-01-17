proof-meghan-won’t-return-to-the-uk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s staff are being axed from Frogmore Cottage as courtiers speculate over whether the Duchess of Sussex will ever return to live in Britain.

Workers at Frogmore Cottage – on the Queen’s Windsor estate – are being moved to other royal households in the shake-up, The Sun reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got their way in their bid to break away from the royal family at a crisis summit at Sandringham — but the Queen made it plain she is deeply upset they are quitting.

media_camera The Queen’s official statement following the royal summit hinted at her disappointment. Picture: AFP

The couple will now go through a “period of transition” that will see them “create a new life as a young family” and spend time in both Canada and the UK.

But this is the surest sign yet that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to leave the UK on a more permanent basis.

At least two permanent employees – a house manager and a cleaner – are being moved to other duties within the Queen’s household, according to theDaily Mail.

A source said: “The workers are already being offered other roles at Buckingham Palace.

“There is a skeleton staff there (at Frogmore Cottage) all the time, consisting of one cleaner and a house manager. Others work as and when needed.

“This has all come as a bit of shock. They took great pride in working for them and being at Frogmore.”

media_camera The move hints that Meghan has no intention of coming back to live in the UK at all. Picture: AFP

media_camera Meghan and Harry have reportedly axed their staff from Frogmore Cottage. Picture: BACKGRID

It is said to have fuelled speculation among palace officials that Meghan will ever return to live in the UK “in a meaningful way.”

Beaming Harry today laughed off the Megxit storm at what could be his last official engagement after quitting the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex dodged questions over his future amid the royal crisis as he appeared at the Rugby League World Cup draw.

A video of Prince Harry was posted on the Sussex Royal Instagram account of him larking around at the engagement and was accompanied with the Stone Roses hit This Is The One, which includes the lyrics “I’d like to leave the country”.

Palace sources have since said that the song was chosen by the event’s organisers as it is an “anthem” of the sport.

The engagement today could potentially be his final public duty as a senior royal as it is not clear what the meetings he plans to stay in the UK for next week involve.

It comes as a pal of Meghan revealed she can “finally breathe” after escaping a “soul crushing” and “toxic” life as a royal.

SKELETON STAFF

A friend said the former actress, 38, feels she can now have free rein over her life after the bombshell decision.

The friend revealed Meghan found life as a royal “soul crushing” and was desperate to remove son Archie from the “toxic environment”.

She said: “She told her inner circle of friends that her soul was being crushed and that the decision to leave was a matter of life or death – meaning the death of her spirit.

“She also felt like she couldn’t be the best mother to Archie if she wasn’t being her true, authentic self.

“Something she felt she couldn’t be in the royal family confines. She said she didn’t want Archie picking up on her stress and anxiety.

“She felt like it was a toxic environment for him because there was too much tension and pent-up frustrations.”

media_camera Sources say the former actress found Royal life “soul crushing”. Picture: AP Photo.

The couple will now go through a “period of transition” that will see them “create a new life as a young family” and spend time in both Canada and the UK.

The Queen said she was “entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family”.

But it’s widely know that Her Majesty has been left devastated by her grandson and his wife’s decision to step away.

The Duchess of Sussex is also currently embroiled in a legal battle with a national newspaper.

media_camera Meghan and Harry have been highly critical of the UK press. Picture: Getty Images.

COURT BATTLE

She is suing the Mail on Sunday for damages after it published a leaked letter she wrote to Thomas three months after her May 2018 wedding.

Meghan claims it was misuse of her private information and breach of copyright but documents filed by the paper argued she was behind a smear campaign against her estranged father, who currently lives in Mexico.

The defence papers filed at the High Court state the newspaper will seek disclosure from Meghan of her exchanges with her friend Jessica Mulroney.

media_camera Parts of Meghan’s five-page letter to Thomas Markle was made public last year. Picture: Splash News/Media Mode

Now that the Queen has agreed to allow her and Harry to split their time between the UK and North America, the friend said Meghan “has a lot up her sleeve that she wants to do.”

They added: “Meghan will continue making surprise visits to different places that help women and children.

“She wants to feel embraced by her community, something she says she didn’t feel in the UK. She felt stifled and restricted.”

media_camera Meghan will continue her charity work in Canada. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The arrangement was agreed to during a royal summit, which took almost four hours, took place between the Queen, Prince Charles, and brothers William and Harry.

The fine detail of the agreement — especially the controversial issue of who will fund the couple’s new life — will be thrashed out over the next few days.

The Queen said: “Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life.”

But following the news, Canada’s biggest newspaper has voiced its opposition to Harry and Meghan moving to Canada.

The Globe and Mail said any move by the couple would violate laws that keep the once-British-ruled country at arm’s length from the UK.

The paper said: “You are welcome to visit, but so long as you are senior royals, Canada cannot allow you to come to stay. It breaks an unspoken constitutional taboo.”

