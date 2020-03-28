pronto-pup-to-close-amid-stay-at-home-order

by: WOODTV.com staff

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Pronto Pup in Grand Haven is closing Saturday due to concerns that customers are driving from too far away amid the governor’s stay-at-home order.

“Although we fall into the guidelines and are able to be in

operations, the last week has presented an issue to us. Customers are driving

greater distances than needed. We have had many, many customers from outside

the Ottawa County area come to us,” the owner of Pronto Pup said in a Facebook

post Saturday. “It’s my gut feeling that we are ‘Dangling the carrot’ in front of them giving them a reason to go beyond the ‘Needed’

distance to find food.”

Pronto Pup plans to reopen once the executive order has been

lifted.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered Michigan residents to stay at home unless they must leave to go grocery shopping or unless they are an essential service worker. If you’re sick, you shouldn’t leave the house at all. Restaurants are allow only to offer drive-thru, carry-out or delivery. The goal is to keep the number of severe cases small enough that hospitals can handle them.

