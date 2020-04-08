production-work-of-“the-last-of-us-sequel”-is-on-halt-due-to-coronavirus:-will-it-push-the-launch-date-ahead???

The Last Of Us is a game that has amazed everyone who has played it. After the greatest pandemic in the United States of America Joel and Ellie have settled in Jackson, Wyoming. They have through the long and horrifying journey. But after the settlement, their lives are not safe yet. They face constant threats from infected and other desperate survivors who are ready to kill others in order to survive.

A violent event disrupts Ellie’s peace and she chooses to go on a relentless journey in search of peace and finding balance with new normal. As she goes for the search of the one who is responsible she, on the other hand, has to face the repercussions of her doing.

Release date

The survival game was all set to release on 29th May 2020. But it has been delayed as confirmed by Sony. They said that the company is facing a shortage of logistic availability. The situation is getting dire with each passing day due to the Corona pandemic.

The official Twitter handle of PlayStation wrote, “The Last of Us Part II and Marvel & # 39; s Iron Man VR. According to the gaming giant, the current crisis caused by the coronavirus Pandemic means that it cannot provide “the launch experience that our players deserve.”

The game was developed jointly by Sony and The Naughty. Naughty said, “We were faced with the reality that due to logistics beyond our control, we were unable to release The Last of Us Part II to our satisfaction,” said the developer. “We want to make sure everyone can play The Last of Us Part II at the same time, ensuring that we are doing everything we can to preserve the best experience for everyone. This meant delaying the game until such time as we can solve these logistical issues.”

The game has been delayed indefinitely and gamers have to wait untill further notice.