producer-dinesh-vijan-announces-maddock-films’-2020-lineup,-including-angrezi-medium,-roohi-afzana,-mimi

Maddock Films is gradually creating a mark for concept-heavy narratives in the Hindi film industry. Producer Dinesh Vijan announced the lineup for the production in 2020, with a spate of eclectic films.

Check out the announcement

The first project, a yet-untitled film helmed by Imtiaz Ali, is slated for February, (14 February, Valentine’s Day). It features Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. Very little has been revealed about the project as of now. The film is tentatively titled Aaj Kal. In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Sara said Imtiaz was a very giving director. “Working with Imtiaz Ali is truly like a dream-come-true moment for every actor. He is the most nurturing, most compassionate director ever. He takes you right in the zone before the scene, but he lets you do what you have to do. He will make sure you don’t go off track but he is so giving.”

The next film in the lineup is Angrezi Medium, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Irrfan Khan. Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the hit film Hindi Medium. In Angrezi Medium, Khan’s character is called Mr Champak ji. Radhika Madan plays Irrfan’s daughter in the film, and Kareena plays the role of a London cop. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on 20 March.

The third film Roohi Afzana, which has Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead, will hit screens on 17 April. Roohi Afzana takes inspiration from Stree, and will serve audiences with yet another horror comedy. It was previously reported that set in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, Roohi Afzana will narrate the story of a few town dwellers and their encounters with a witch or chudail. Like Stree, the upcoming feature is also based on a folk tale, according to which every time a wedding happens in the town, the women come together to keep the groom awake through the night, so that the chudail is unable to put him to sleep with a lullaby. It is believed if the groom sleeps off, the newly-married couple would have to bear the wrath of the chudail all their life.

The next project, Mimi, has Kriti Sanon in the lead. The actress will reunite with her Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Pankaj Tripathi. The unconventional narrative is inspired by Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy. Directed by Luka Chuppi helmer Laxman Utekar, the film is expected to release sometime in July. Mimi revolves around India’s gradual acceptance of the concept of surrogacy. The original film of the same name, from which it is inspired, received a National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2011. Kriti will reunite with Utekar after their successful outing in Luka Chuppi.

The fifth project, titled Shiddat, features actors Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina, and Diana Penty. The romantic drama will be helmed by Kunal Deshmukh. Radhika will be seen opposite Sunny while Mohit and Diana will form the other pair. Shiddat will show how important love is to certain people at a day and age where relationships are taken rather lightly by many. The film is slated to hit screens in September.

Updated Date: Jan 03, 2020 09: 32: 59 IST