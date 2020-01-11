probe-after-co-tyrone-joiner-is-killed-in-fall-while-working-on-roof







An investigation is under way after a Co Tyrone man died following a fall from a roof.

Michael Hamill, who is understood to have been aged in his 60s, was from the Dungannon area.

It is understood that Mr Hamill, who was a joiner by trade, was working on the roof of a building on Sessiagh Scott Road near The Rock on the outskirts of Dungannon when the tragedy happened on Thursday.

Local independent councillor Barry Monteith said news of Mr Hamill’s death had shocked people in Dungannon.

He said: “I have known Mickey Hamill all my life and I was deeply saddened to hear he has passed away in such tragic circumstances.

“Mickey was a hard-working man who was dedicated to his wife and family.

“He was a very well-known figure in Dungannon and highly-regarded by all of us who knew him.

“He was a very friendly man who always had a smile on his face and would never pass you if he met you in the street.

“His death has shocked everyone in Dungannon and I, like everyone who knew him, offer my sincere condolences to his wife and family.”

Denise Mullen, an Aontu councillor for Dungannon, also offered her sympathies to Mr Hamill’s family circle.

She said: “Michael Hamill’s tragic and sudden death has shocked everyone in the town. I know how well-known he and his wife are and how highly regarded he was. I offer my deepest sympathy to his wife and family.

“I know the people of the town will do whatever they can to support them in these coming days.”

Fermanagh-South Tyrone MP Michelle Gildernew also spoke of the community’s grief.

She said: “There is shock and sadness in the local community following the death of a popular Dungannon man in a tragic accident in The Rock, Tyrone.

“It is understood the man was working on a roof when the accident occurred.

“My thoughts go to the family and friends of this man at this sad and tragic time.”

Police attended the scene on Thursday and informed the Northern Ireland Heath and Safety Executive, which has launched an investigation.

Funeral arrangements for Mr Hamill are to be announced later.

