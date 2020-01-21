pro-life-patriots-star-benjamin-watson-is-producing-a-documentary-on-abortion

Patriots player Benjamin Watson has been producing a documentary focused around abortion, a topic which is still controversial around the world.

The 39-year-old is now an executive producer of a movie called Divided Hearts Of America, which started filming in May 2019.

Along with financing part of it, the star interviews around 30 Americans, including those who are pro-life and pro-choice.

Benjamin, who is pro-life himself, revealed to The Hollywood Reporter: ‘I never thought I’d be involved in a movie, but so many different laws have passed in New York, Alabama, Georgia, it seems this issue — which has always been a part of our national consciousness — has ramped up recently.

‘Things are at a fever pitch. My goal is to unveil the truth about abortion, the laws, the history and where our country is headed. I believe in the sanctity of life, be it in the womb or on your deathbed.’

He continued: ‘That’s my conviction. But with the film, I’ll engage those who disagree and hear their reasoning. The No. 1 thing I’m looking for is empathy on both sides.’

The father-of-seven says the movie has also been financed by some donors and a Christian charity he runs with his wife called the One More Foundation – which focuses on hunger, poverty, and other social issues.

Divided Hearts Of America is budgeted at less than $1 million (£767,000).

‘This has been a fun learning experience,’ he said. ‘I didn’t know “P&A” or any of the other terms. This is my first foray into filmmaking, but hopefully not my last.’

Depending on the state in the USA, there are many strict laws on abortion.

In 2019, ‘heartbeat bills’ became law in Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio and Mississippi.

The bill bans abortion at six weeks, which is before most women even know they are pregnant.

Meanwhile, Alabama completely banned abortion.

Divided Hearts Of America is still going through the post-production stage.





