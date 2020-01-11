pro-caa-rally-in-karnataka:-nearly-hundreds-of-students-participate-waving-the-tricolour

Pro- and anti-CAA protests draw massive crowds













At times when there are raging protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, hundreds of students participated in a pro-CAA march here on Friday.

Several students were holding national flags and placards that read ‘We support CAA’.IANS | Representational

The pro-CAA demonstration started from the Basaveshwara college in Bengaluru, where the students carried a 500-meter long Indian national flag.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Amit Shah’s pro-CAA rally in Jodhpur

Speaking at a pro-CAA rally in Jodhpur this month, Amit Shah said that the party will work hard and reach out to the youth and minorities to make them understand that the CAA has not been introduced to snatch citizenship but to give citizenship to the religiously persecuted minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. The rally was called to make people aware of the CAA and the NRC.

BJP’s toll-free number to support CAA

Shah called on the people to give a missed call on 88662-88662 to share their support to PM Modi on the CAA and to give a befitting reply to the Mamata, Mayawati and Kejriwal grouping. The Home Minister claimed that BJP got almost 52 lakh pr0-CAA calls.