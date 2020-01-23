priyanka-gandhi-takes-sp,-bsp-head-on;-to-lead-congress-movement-on-farmers’-issues-in-up

Priyanka Gandhi makes political plunge; will it save congress?













In an apparent attempt to corner the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh and confront the ruling BJP head-on, the Congress will launch a statewide movement for the problems of farmers.

According to sources, under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress will organise ‘Kisan Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ at the village level every month highlighting farmers’ problems in the state. Later, a massive rally of farmers will be held in the districts of the state.

The strategy for the movement has already been chalked out and the program will be formally announced in the coming week. The program is expected to begin after the Delhi Assembly elections are over.

This will be the first major movement under the leadership of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in the state.

Purpose of the movement

A senior party functionary said that the Congress party will take on the Yogi Adityanath government on issues like stray cattle, payment of dues to sugarcane farmers, irregularities in the procurement of paddy, and suicide of farmers in Bundelkhand.

“Party workers will reach out to the farmers to fill a form in which they can write about their problems. The forms collected from the farmers will be handed over to the Tehsildar/District Magistrate at the district level and will be sent to the state government,” he said.

The Congress workers will also distribute leaflets in which the situation of farmers will be compared during the UPA and NDA governments.

The party will also seek loan waiver for farmers, waiver of half the electricity bill, cowshed, and watchdog allowance in every village

It is noteworthy that, late on Wednesday, Priyanka had taken a dig at Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav when she said in Rae Bareli that some leaders did not stir out of their homes to support the protests against the citizenship laws.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with Congress President Sonia Gandhi, is in Rae Bareli on a two-day tour where the training of State Congress Committee and District Congress Committee heads is going on. During her stay, Priyanka will give directions to the leaders and workers of the party regarding the farmers’ movement.