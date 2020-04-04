priyanka-chopra’s-mother-reacts-to-actor’s-comment-on-dad-not-approving-of-her-tight-clothes-as-teen

|

Updated: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 10: 36 [IST]

In a recent interview with UK-based Tatler magazine, Priyanka Chopra opened up about her mid-teen years and spoke about how her dad, Dr. Ashok Chopra, refrained her from wearing tight clothes as a teenager. She even revealed that he put bars on her windows, after boys started following her home from school. Now, while speaking with Spotboye, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra has reacted to her daughter's revelations. Explaining the reason why her hubby put restrictions on the Quantico actress, she said, "It wasn't exactly like that. You see she was 15/16 and had returned from the US. My husband simply didn't approve of the glamorous Western wear that she had started donning. You see, we were in Rai Barelli then." She further continued, "And trust me, ek din bolne ke baad, she came to her Indian wear. She never hurt us. She is a very intelligent girl." While speaking with the entertainment portal, Madhu also revealed that she is constantly in touch with Priyanka amid the novel Coronavirus lockdown. She said, "The situation in the US is very bad. I am on Face time with her, quite a few times in the day. Talking about how she is utilizing her lockdown time, Madhu said, "Well, kaam bahut hai. No maids. It's just my son Siddharth and I. Lekin mujhe bada achcha lagta hai sab kuch khud karna." Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently in Los Angeles with singer-husband Nick Jonas and the couple has been regularly posting videos about how they are spending their self-quarantine time. Speaking about work, the actress will be next seen in a Netflix film, The White Tiger, alongside Rajkummar Rao.