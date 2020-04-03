priyanka-chopra’s-father-banned-her-from-wearing-tight-clothes-as-a-teen-&-put-bars-on-her-windows!

|

Published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 16: 26 [IST]

Priyanka Chopra shared a close bond with her father, Dr. Ashok Chopra and even has a tattoo on her wrist that reads 'Daddy's Lil Girl'. But like daughter-father duo, Priyanka too, had her share of disagreements with him during her teenage years. In her recent interview with Tatler magazine, the Quantico actress walked down the memory lane and recalled her mid-teen years after she returned home from the US. Talking about how her father reacted to her homecoming, PeeCee said, "I'd left as a 12-year-old flat-chested, curly-haired kid and I came back as a 16-year-old almost-woman. I think my dad was really shaken up by that. He didn't know what to do with me for the first couple of weeks." The leading lady also revealed that her father even refrained her from wearing tight clothes back then, since boys from her school started following her home. Her father even put bars on her windows. The actress revealed, "We had a big clash of egos." Priyanka shared how the two were the best of friends as well and recalling his words, quoted him, "No matter what you do, good, bad, or ugly, you can come and tell me. I will help you fix it. I won't judge you, I will be always be in your corner. I'll always be on your team. In the same interview, Priyanka also spoke about why she wanted to do her schooling from the US. "I was fascinated by the high schools in America, where they had lockers and no uniforms, and girls were wearing make-up and shaving their legs and having their eyebrows done in 8th grade," she was quoted as saying by the magazine. Priyanka and her singer-husband Nick Jonas are currently in isolation in the US amid the novel Coronavirus pandemic. The celebrity couple recently donated to various organisations and NGOs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM-Cares Fund, to lend a helping hand towards Coronavirus aid.