priyanka-chopra-talks-about-starting-a-family-with-husband-nick-jonas

Updated: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 11: 16 [IST]

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ love story is straight out of a fairy-tale. After a whirlwind romance, the lovebirds tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Jodhpur, India. Since then, the couple never fail to give some major couple goals with their love-soaked pictures and videos. However, Priyanka often gets asked about her plans of going the family way in her interviews, as rumours about her pregnancy hit the internet every now and then. In her recent interview with the British magazine ‘Tatler’, the Quantico actress got candid about starting a family with hubby Nick Jonas. Priyanka was quoted as saying, “Right now, this year’s really packed for me in terms of the work that I’m doing and the work that I’ve taken on.” However, she added that she is waiting for the right time and that having a family is indeed important. She said, “But having a family is very important to me and it always has been. It is something that I definitely want to do and I’m hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it’ll happen.” Currently, the former beauty queen and her singer-actor husband Nick are in self-quarantine in Los Angeles owing to the novel Coronavirus pandemic. The couple has been sharing a lot of pictures and videos on social media to create awareness about this outbreak. Recently, Priyanka had even conducted an Instagram Q & A session with WHO officials to bust the myths about COVID-19. With respect to work, the global icon will be next seen in the Netflix film The White Tiger where she will be sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao for the first time. Priyanka Chopra Takes Up Safe Hands Challenge Amid COVID-19 Scare; Sings A Nick Jonas Song Priyanka Chopra Busts Coronavirus Myths With WHO Chiefs; Nick Jonas Joins The Conversation