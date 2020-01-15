priyanka-chopra,-richard-madden-to-star-in-russo-brothers’-show-citadel,-backed-by-amazon-studios

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will star opposite Richard Madden in the U.S. edition of Citadel, a drama series to be produced in conjunction with programs from several other countries.
“The idea is to create a truly global, action-packed spy series,” Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke said. “It’s a totally innovative, multifaceted international approach to storytelling, and we can’t wait to tell you more as it comes together.”
Local-language productions are being done in Italy and India, with another announced Tuesday in Mexico. Amazon called the U.S. version the “mothership” of the project, with production set to begin this summer. The other Citadel productions will “enhance the experience of engaging with the show,” Salke said. Further details and release dates were not announced.
The Russo Brothers – Anthony and Joseph – who co-directed Endgame and Infinity War, will direct Priyanka and Richard in Citadel.
Check out the announcement here
The Russo Brothers are coming back to TV and we’re trying to remain calm. Get ready for Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra. pic.twitter.com/mzlPkdkGut
— Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) January 14, 2020
Film star Chopra Jonas was in the ABC TV series Quantico. Madden starred in the award-winning BBC and Netflix series Bodyguard.
Chopra who was last seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, has a string of projects lined up. She will be next seen in Netflix’s adaptation of Arvind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film is directed by Ramin Bahrani (Fahrenheit 451 and 99 Homes), while Chopra serves as an executive producer. She also has Netflix’s superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline.
Amazon Studios has also greenlit an unscripted series, which will be executive produced by Priyanka and Nick Jonas. The show is inspired by the Indian ceremony of a sangeet, that takes place a day before the wedding and brings the families of the bride and groom together. According to Variety, the show will capture engaged couples during their sangeet preparations.
(With inputs from The Associated Press)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Jan 15, 2020 10: 36: 25 IST
Top Stories
-
Amid anti-CAA protests, this coder amplified anti-establishment voices by taking down 1.6 lakh bots that disrupted Twitter trends
-
Donald Trump’s impeachment trial likely to begin on 21 January; House to send articles against US president to Senate
-
Ahead of Delhi polls, AAP government and BJP-run MCD provide contrasting case studies in governance
-
Market opens in red: Sensex drops nearly 200 points, Nifty tests 12,300 in opening session; Wipro, Canara Bank, Tata Steel shed up to 3%
-
FA Cup: Giovani Lo Celso, Erik Lamela score as Tottenham beat Middlesbrough in replay; Newcastle ease past Rochdale
-
Protesting against CAA-NRC is a fight for Muslim dignity and identity, covering it under cloak of ‘fight for Constitution’ will be misleading
-
Christine Hà on being a guest judge on season 10 of Masterchef US, the show she won back in 2012
-
Prateek Kuhad on finding success, ever-larger audiences: ‘I never thought my music would get so popular’
-
How women shoulder the efficient running of Anganwadis — a system riddled with issues of pay, low morale