priyanka-chopra-on-winning-the-miss-world-crown-in-2002:-it-gave-me-a-trampoline-to-my-acting-career

Published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 15: 42 [IST]

At a time when the relevance of beauty pageants is being reconsidered, Priyanka Chopra has a different take on it. In her recent interview with UK's Tatler magazine, the Quantico actress defended beauty pageants and said that participating in them gave her great confidence. The magazine quoted the former beauty queen as saying, "It's something that I'm extremely proud of. It gave me a trampoline to my acting career. It gave me a sense of self, a sense of confidence to be able to stand in front of heads of state, to be able to speak in front of media from around the world, and actually know what I'm talking about." Priyanka won the Miss World crown in 2002 and soon, made her debut in Bollywood with Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta's The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in 2003. While speaking with Tatler magazine, the diva also credited her parents for being the biggest influence in her life. Priyanka was quoted as saying, "All my mother's sisters were academics and my dad was a free-thinking creative, a musician and an artist, as well as a surgeon. My grandmother – my dad's mum – always used to say, about me, 'Who's going to marry her? She can't cook.' And my dad would say, 'I'll send a cook with her. She never needs to go into the kitchen.' My mum didn't know how to cook when she got married. My dad taught her how. And he taught her everything he liked to eat. Clever man." Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, the Quantico star opened up about her career in Hollywood and said, When I went to America, there wasn't a precedence. I didn't have a road map to follow because there was no one who had done it before. I had to figure it out, walk into rooms, introduce myself, say 'I am an Indian actor, my name is Priyanka Chopra, these are the kind of films I want to do'. I demanded playing leading ladies, instead of having parts which were the stereotype of what a Bollywood actor would usually get. Those also came to me, but I was very clear about what I wanted to do."