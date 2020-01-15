priyanka-chopra-gets-russo-brother’s-‘citadel’-with-‘got’-star-richard-madden

Priyanka Chopra at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party where Nick Jonas first met herPascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

After Quantico and Baywatch, its Citadel for Priyanka Chopra. The ‘desi girl’ is yet again set to rock Hollywood in ‘Avengers’ filmmakers Russo brothers upcoming project where she will be seen sharing the screen with Game of Thrones star Richard Madden.

Titled Citadel, details regarding the forthcoming Amazon series are being kept under wraps, but it is reported that a local language production will originate from Mexico.

Priyanka on Wednesday morning left her fans awed as she announced the news on her Instagram handle where she exuded her excitement writing, “Cannot wait to work alongside the super talented @maddenrichard and incredible @therussobrothers on this new series.”

And its not just this series alone but Priyanka told her fans to brace up for a multi-layered global franchise! “Get ready! CITADEL will be a multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It will truly be global content. More details soon,” she wrote.

As soon as the news came, stars including Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and even husband Nick Jonas, jumped in to congratulate her in the comment section.

Priyanka was among the B-towners who made it to Hollywood as she bagged the role of Alex Parrish in American TV series Quantico. Well, she didn’t make a big leap altogether but took baby steps as she featured international rappers like Pitbull in her early music videos.

Priyanka’s Quantico controversy

While it turned to be a big career choice for Priyanka, she was caught in a controversy concerning one of the episodes in 2018. She played the role of an anti-terrorist officer who has planned an attack in Manhattan in order to frame Pakistan. The following episode riled up the viewers and fans following which she issued an apology.

“I’m extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I’m a proud Indian and that will never change,” Priyanka had tweeted.

Priyanka-Nick wedding

However, the matter cooled down and the same year, she tied the knot with singer and one of the members of famous Jonas brother trio – Nick. The two wedded in a beautiful destination wedding in December.

The two always manage to make head turns with their scintillating looks and one recent encounter was their Golden Globe Awards looks.

The couple made a stylish entry to the 77th edition of the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in California on Sunday evening (Monday morning in India). Their pictures were totally jaw-dropping!

Priyanka looked stunning wearing an off-shoulder pink gown at Golden Globes Awards 2020. She wore a Cristina Ottaviano dress, Bvlgari jewels, Christian Louboutin shoes and a Jimmy Choo bag. Nick wore a Prada look with Bvlgari jewellery and timepiece.

The couple was also the presenter for the night. Actor-comedian Ricky Gervais returned as the host for the Golden Globes this year.