priyanka-chopra-dishes-on-her-plans-to-start-a-family-with-nick-jonas

Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, are both busy with their careers at the moment, but that doesn’t mean that the couple doesn’t prioritize their relationship. The Indian-born beauty recently opened up to Tatler magazine about her marriage and plans to start a family, and she revealed that she definitely wants to have kids when the time is right.

“Right now, this year’s really packed for me in terms of the work that I’m doing and the work that I’ve taken on,” said the 37-year-old Baywatch star. “But having a family is very important to me and it always has been. It is something that I definitely want to do and I’m hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it’ll happen.”

Chopra and Jonas tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace in India in December 2018 just six months after they started dating. It was quite the whirlwind, as the couple started their relationship in May 2018, were engaged by July, and were husband and wife before the end of the year.

The former Miss World says that despite their busy schedules – she is currently filming Matrix 4 and he is a coach on The Voice and touring with the Jonas Brothers (before the COVID-19 pandemic) – they still make sure they see each other regularly.

Chopra says that before they were self-isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic, she and Jonas would never go more than two or three weeks without seeing each other. The actress says that if they don’t make the effort to keep their relationship a top priority and work on it, it’s just too hard otherwise.

Now that they have taken an unexpected break together, Chopra and Jonas have been posting videos on social media to give fans a glimpse of their life together at home.

During the interview for Tatler’s latest cover story, Chopra also explained how as a feminist she can still support beauty pageants. Chopra says that winning Miss World in 2000 is something that she is extremely proud of and it gave her a trampoline to her acting career.

Priyanka Chopra says that competing in pageants gave her a sense of self and confidence to be able to stand in front of heads of state and speak to the media around the world while actually knowing what she’s talking about.



