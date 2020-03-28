priyanka-chopra-discusses-starting-a-family-group-with-husband-nick-jonas

|

Published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 10: 14 [IST]

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' love story is straight out of a fairy-tale. Following a whirlwind romance, the lovebirds tied the knot in a lavish way in Jodhpur, India. Since that time, the couple never neglect to give some major couple goals making use of their love-soaked pictures and videos. However, Priyanka often gets asked about her plans of going the grouped family way in her interviews, as rumours about her pregnancy hits the web once in a while. In her recent interview with the British magazine 'Tatler', the Quantico actress got candid about starting a family group with hubby Nick Jonas. Priyanka was quoted as saying, "At this time, this year's really packed for me personally with regards to the task that I'm doing and the task that I've taken on." However, she added that she actually is waiting for the proper time and that having a family group is definitely important. She said, "But having a family group is vital to me also it always has been. It really is a thing that I definitely wish to accomplish and I'm hoping that whenever God wills it, at the proper, opportune time, it'll happen." Currently, the former beauty queen and her singer-actor husband Nick come in self-quarantine in LA due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic. The couple has been sharing plenty of pictures and videos on social media marketing to generate awareness concerning this outbreak. Recently, Priyanka had even conducted an Instagram Q & A session with WHO officials to bust the myths about COVID-19. Regarding work, the global icon will undoubtedly be next observed in the Netflix film The White Tiger where she'll be sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao for the very first time.