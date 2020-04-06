priyank-sharma-confirms-his-relationship-with-benafsha-soonawalla-with-a-romantic-picture

|

Published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 11: 22 [IST]

Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla became close during their stint on Bigg Boss 11. It has to be recalled that post their exit from the controversial reality show, they maintained that they are just good friends. It is recently that the couple made their relationship official! They shared a romantic picture on their Instagram account, which confirmed that they are dating. Priyank shared a picture in which he was seen kissing Benafsha and captioned it as, “Confirmation.” Ben too shared the same picture and wrote, “Can’t nobody keep me like you, Call it unconventional, My love is habitual.” – (sic) As soon as they shared the pictures, Priyank and Ben’s friends from the industry – Hina Khan, Rocky, Karan Wahi, Meiyang Chang, Krishna Mukherjee, Ariah Agarwal and Jasleen Matharu, and fans congratulated them. It has to be recalled that Divya Agarwal, who was then dating Priyank Sharma, got uncomfortable seeing his intimacy with Ben in the Bigg Boss 11 house. She also entered the house during special task and announced their break-up. Benafsha, who was then dating Varun Sood, called him his friend (after she came out of the Bigg Boss house) which left everyone surprised. Interestingly, Varun and Divya participated in Ace Of Space. Post the show, the couple made their relationship official. Meanwhile, after exiting Bigg Boss, Ben had said in an interview that she and Priyank are just friends. But it was Vikas Gupta who revealed that the couple is dating. Also Read: Big Boss Trends On Twitter: Netizens Call PM Modi ‘Bigg Boss’ & Task Given By Him ‘Immunity Task’