private-schools-facing-wave-of-strikes-over-changes-to-teacher-pensions,-as-up-to-one-in-ten-institutions-plan-to-leave-current-scheme

Private schools are facing a wave of strikes over changes to teacher pensions, a union has revealed as new data shows up to one in ten fee paying institutions plan to leave the Government-backed scheme.
The majority of private schools are part of the Teachers’ Pensions Scheme (TPS) and are being forced by the Treasury to step up their payments by 48 per cent.
The increase in employer contribution, from 16.48 per cent of teachers’ salaries to 23.6 per cent, is “unaffordable” for many schools, some of whom are having to pull out of the scheme altogether, the Independent Schools Council (ISC) has said.
The hike followed a valuation of the public service pension schemes by the Treasury. The Department for Education (DfE) is providing funding to help state schools meet the extra costs for at least the first year of the new scheme, but private schools will need to foot the bill themselves.
Now the National Education Union (NEU) is warning that teachers at fee paying institutions are considering strike action amid fears that they will be put on to private pension schemes with worse terms.
John Richardson, of the NEU teaching union which represents around 40 per cent of the teachers affected, and that leaving the scheme would be a “massive, massive detriment” to members, who would be placed on less favourable pension schemes.
He told the Times Education Supplement magazine: “There have been quite a few schools where there have been threats of balloting [for strike action] or indicative ballots.
“The guidance we give is to robustly challenge, whatever the weather, but in some cases teachers in smaller schools will have to take it on the chin and realise their school has no alternative.”
He said that while for some private school’s, accepting the increased employer contributions will be “water off a duck’s back”, other smaller schools will struggle.
Of the 1,171 independent schools which are currently in the TPS, 97 had notified the DfE they were planning to leave by last November, according to figures obtained by the NEU.
The union said that it knows of five more planning to leave – which means 9 per cent of all private schools in the scheme could be on their way out.
Mr Richardson said he estimated this would affect around 5,000 teachers.
Private schools which choose to remain in the scheme have already warned that the the hike could result in them having to charge parents higher fees.
A DfE spokesperson said: “Independent schools have the option to withdraw from the Teachers’ Pension Scheme and some schools have exercised that option. However, we would encourage independent schools to remain in the scheme so teachers can continue to move between the public and private sector.
“We are in discussions with independent schools to explore options that could allow those schools to keep as many of their teachers as possible in the scheme. The DfE will continue to engage with key stakeholders, including member and employer representatives.”
Julie Robinson, chief executive of the ISC, said the first preference for independent schools would be to remain in the TPS “where possible and if affordable”.
She said: “Independent schools are committed to supporting their dedicated teaching staff, and this includes ensuring high quality pension provision.
“However, the changes to the scheme mean that schools are having to cope with significant cost increases.”