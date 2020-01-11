private-school-prefects-taught-leadership-skills-by-elite-video-gamers

Private school prefects are being taught leadership skills by elite video gamers, the Telegraph has learned.
Pupils at Harrodian School in Barnes, south west London, are receiving help in how to become more authoritative in their roles after striking up a relationship with The Freelancers Union of Gaming (FUG), a global group of gaming enthusiasts with 2,500 members.
The purpose of the arrangement is to help Year 11 students become more confident in helping them to organise in-school activities and liaise with teachers.
The collaboration was established after a 17-year-old student, Ozan Sanon, began speaking to Andreas Åman, who founded FUG, while playing PlanetSide 2, an online multiplayer game in which players fight for territorial control of a fictional planet.
Impressed by Åman’s command of dozens of players, Ozan invited him to the school to pass on his leadership instructions normally reserved for online gamers.
Mr Åman said: “Gaming is a perfect medium for safely exploring and practising leadership. Our organisation seeks to network, explore ideas, enable visions and develop skills.
“We manifested out of the opportunities games provided but are not necessarily bound to that medium.”
The school then launched a trial in which Year 11 prefects created gaming-style message boards to communicate among themselves.
The forums were also used to organise school events and introduce “progression ranks”, which can lead to pupils given extra responsibilities.
As an example, prefects who lead VIP school tours can progress from “bronze” to “silver” levels based on their experience with options to become a trainer and mentor to other pupils.
The school said the initiative had proved highly beneficial and has since been rolled out to prefects in other year groups.
Teachers have also been given access to gaming-style message boards to communicate with students, with staff hopeful that allowing pupils greater responsibility will lessen their own personal workloads.
Plans are now underway to encourage other schools to follow suit.
Captain Rob Stewart, a former Royal Navy Officer who is how head of seniors at The Harrodian School, said: “It’s definitely been a success.
“It was brought in because we needed a more effective way of communicating with our leadership team and we needed a platform from which that leadership team could exchange information, ideas and tasking on a pretty rapid basis.
“The fact is it’s built round a gaming system. Gaming can end up with a bad press, but actually the systems that underpin it can be highly effective in an educational environment.”
Mr Stewart said Ozan was rewarded for introducing the scheme by being appointed the school’s first “digital operations coordinator” in January last year. The school is now recruiting for his successor with Ozan set to leave the school this summer.