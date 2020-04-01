prithviraj-sukumaran-&-aadujeevitham-crew-stuck-in-jordan:-here’s-what-the-authorities-have-to-say!

|

Updated: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 18: 52 [IST]

Prithviraj Sukumaran and the Aadujeevitham crew are currently stuck in Wadi Rum, Jordan, where they have been shooting the final schedule of the film. Recently, Prithviraj had revealed their current situation through a social media post. The actor and his team had also written to the Film Chamber requesting to ensure their return to India. Now, the authorities have finally reacted to the actor and his team’s request. AK Balan, the Cultural Minister of Kerala revealed the current situation through a social media post recently. According to the Minister, it is currently not possible to make the arrangements for the return of the Aadujeevitham team, since all the International flights have been cancelled due to the coronavirus scare. However, AK Balan has ensured that the government has made necessary arrangements to extend the Visa validity of Prithviraj Sukumaran and his team so that they can continue their stay in Jordan. V Muraleedharan, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs have ensured that the Aadujeevitham team can have a safe stay in Jordan until the situation is back to normal. Prithviraj Sukumaran, director Blessy, and their 58-members team were shooting in Wadi Rum, Jordan from the past few weeks. Initially, the officials had permitted the team to continue the shooting till the second week of April. But later, the permission was revised and the team had to discontinue the shooting, as the Jordan Government decided to strengthen the precautionary measures. Read Prithviraj’s latest social media post here… Aadujeevitham, which is based on Benyamin’s bestseller novel of the same name, is one of the most-anticipated upcoming projects of the Malayalam cinema. Prithviraj Sukumaran, the lead actor had shed around 30 kilos for his role in the movie. The project will mark the comeback of legendary musician AR Rahman to the Malayalam cinema after a long gap of around 2 decades. Aadujeevitham is produced by the banner KGA Films.