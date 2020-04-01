Prithviraj Sukumaran & Aadujeevitham Crew Stuck In Jordan: Here’s What The Authorities Have To Say!

Posted by — April 1, 2020 in Entertainment Leave a reply
prithviraj-sukumaran-&-aadujeevitham-crew-stuck-in-jordan:-here’s-what-the-authorities-have-to-say!

|

Updated: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 16: 23 [IST]
Prithviraj Sukumaran and the Aadujeevitham crew are currently stuck in Wadi Rum, Jordan, where they have been shooting the final schedule of the film. Recently, Prithviraj had revealed their current situation through a social media post. The actor and his team had also written to the Film Chamber requesting to ensure their return to India. Now, the authorities have finally reacted to the actor and his team’s request. AK Balan, the Cultural Minister of Kerala revealed the current situation through a social media post recently. According to the Minister, it is currently not possible to make the arrangements for the return of the Aadujeevitham team, since all the International flights have been canceled due to the coronavirus scare. However, AK Balan has ensured that the government has made the necessary arrangements to extend the Visa validity of Prithviraj Sukumaran and his team so that they can extend their stay in Jordan. V Muraleedharan, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs have ensured that the Aadujeevitham team can have a safe stay in Jordan until the situation is back to normal.

You May Also Like

disha-patani-is-‘heart-eyes’-for-tiger-shroff’s-throwback-picture-from-baaghi-3-sets

Disha Patani Is ‘Heart Eyes’ For Tiger Shroff’s Throwback Picture From Baaghi 3 Sets

artistes-from-music-industry-to-unite-for-all-star-fundraiser-‘the-care-concert’

Artistes From Music Industry To Unite For All-star Fundraiser ‘The Care Concert’

akanksha-reveals-paras-was-upset-with-an-article-&-had-huge-argument-with-her-for-the-headline

Akanksha Reveals Paras Was Upset With An Article & Had Huge Argument With Her For The Headline

kasautii-zindagii-kay:-prerna-to-get-her-revenge-by-killing-anurag?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Prerna to get her revenge by KILLING Anurag?

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *