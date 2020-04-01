prithviraj-sukumaran-&-aadujeevitham-crew-stuck-in-jordan:-here’s-what-the-authorities-have-to-say!

|

Updated: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 16: 23 [IST]

Prithviraj Sukumaran and the Aadujeevitham crew are currently stuck in Wadi Rum, Jordan, where they have been shooting the final schedule of the film. Recently, Prithviraj had revealed their current situation through a social media post. The actor and his team had also written to the Film Chamber requesting to ensure their return to India. Now, the authorities have finally reacted to the actor and his team’s request. AK Balan, the Cultural Minister of Kerala revealed the current situation through a social media post recently. According to the Minister, it is currently not possible to make the arrangements for the return of the Aadujeevitham team, since all the International flights have been canceled due to the coronavirus scare. However, AK Balan has ensured that the government has made the necessary arrangements to extend the Visa validity of Prithviraj Sukumaran and his team so that they can extend their stay in Jordan. V Muraleedharan, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs have ensured that the Aadujeevitham team can have a safe stay in Jordan until the situation is back to normal.