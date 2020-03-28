prithviraj,-indrajith,-jayasurya,-&-narain-have-a-‘classmates’-reunion:-pictures-go-viral!

|

Updated: Friday, March 27, 2020, 22: 20 [IST]

Just like the entire world, the Malayalam film industry members are also practicing social distancing these days, to prevent COVID 19. Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Jayasurya, and Narain, the lead actors of the 2006-released blockbuster Classmates had a reunion over a video call recently, to the much excitement of the fans. The Classmates actors recently had a long chat over a video call and shared the screenshot of the same on their official social media pages. ‘Classmates. Older and (hopefully) wiser! 👀’, wrote Prithviraj on his post. The adherent fans of the movie are going gaga of the actors’ screenshots, that have already taken social media by storm. Along with the fans, several renowned Malayalam celebrities including Tovino Thomas, Kalidas Jayaram, Arun Kurian, and so on expressed their excitement over the reunion of Classmates cast in social media. The fans and social media followers are now expressing their desire to watch the foursome together on the silver screen again, on the comment sections of their posts. Classmates, which was directed by the senior filmmaker Lal Jose and written by James Albert, had emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all-time, and the biggest success of 2006. The movie which has been considered as one of the finest campus films of Malayalam which earned the trendsetter status among the audiences. The movie had completed 150 days of theatrical run at all the major releasing centers in Kerala. Prithviraj Sukumaran appeared in the role of Sukumaran, a student leader in the movie, while Indrajith Sukumaran played his best friend and college casanova Pious. Narain essayed the role of talented singer Murali, while Jayasurya played Sukumaran’s arch-rival Satheeshan Kanjikkuzhi. Classmates had featured Kavya Madhavan and Radhika as the female leads. Currently, Indrajith, Jayasurya, and Narain are practicing social distancing at their respective residences, Prithviraj is currently busy with the shooting of his ambitious project Aadujeevitham in Jordan.