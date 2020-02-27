prithvi-shaw-named-in-india-squad-for-new-zealand-odis,-sanju-samson-replaces-injured-shikhar-dhawan-in-t20is

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a 16-member squad for the One-day International (ODI) series against New Zealand. Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who was initially named in the T20 International (T20I) squad, has been ruled out with a shoulder injury. Sanju Samson has been named his replacement in the T20I side, while young Prithvi Shaw has been called up to the 50-over side. Dhawan picked up the injury during the third and the final ODI against Australia in Bengaluru. All-rounder Hardik Pandya also failed to make the cut after failing his fitness test ahead of the tour. Barring Dhawan’s omission, there is no other change in the ODI side which played Australia in the just-concluded series that India won.Shaw, who has only represented India in the longest format of the game, made a strong case for his inclusion in the limited-overs squad after he scored 150 runs in the second one-day warm up game against New Zealand XI on Sunday.He also showed good form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Mumbai after returning from a doping ban.In the bowling department, India have retained the same attack. They have gone with the four fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur. Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are the two wrist-spinners in the side, while Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube are the two all-rounders.In Dhawan’s absence, KL Rahul is expected to open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma in both T20Is as well as ODIs.India’s tour of New Zealand, which lasts over a month-long, kick-starts with five T20Is — the first of which will be played at Eden Park, Auckland on January 24.The first two T20Is against New Zealand will be played in Auckland, while the next two matches will be played in Hamilton and Wellington respectively.The series will come to an end with Mount Maunganui’s picturesque Bay Oval stadium playing host to the 5th T20I on February 2.The T20I series will be followed by three ODIs which will be held between February 5-11.India’s T20I squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul ThakurIndia’s ODI squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Kedar Jadhav

